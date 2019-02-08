No injuries reported after 18-wheeler flips, loses load of cars on I-20 in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Traffic is slowing around a wreck on Interstate 20, east of Longview.
Just before 7:00 a.m. Friday, Longview Police reported the wreck in the westbound lanes of the interstate about a mile east of the overpass at U.S. Highway 259.
According to a DPS trooper on the scene, an 18-wheeler carrying a load of cars swerved to avoid debris, overcorrected and flipped over, sending the load of cars across the highway.
No injuries were reported.
As of 8:30 a.m., only one lane on the westbound side has been opened and traffic is stalled. It was reported at 8:51 a.m. crews believe traffic will be stalled for at least another hour while the scene is cleared.
