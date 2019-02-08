Maranda at Work: Making King Cakes

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Mardi gras season is in full swing — meaning lots and lots of king cake.
But for Preston and Sarah Lowder this Mardi Gras season is a little special. They moved from baking king cakes in their house, to turning it into a full-scale business.
“We were so excited to be kind of launching our new business, bringing something new to the Shreveport area," said Sarah. "It’s also scary. It’s really scary shuffling up the norm and stepping out.”
After selling over 500 king cakes from their home last year, they knew it was time to make that big leap.
“We couldn’t do that anymore out of our house,” Preston said. “We were just using our little store bought gas oven."
And with that the Lowder Baking Company was born.
So what better way to learn how a king cake is made, than from two Shreveport natives who decided to make it their full time gig.
First we’ll start at the dough laminator, where lots of flour is thrown. We’ll take the dough and start shaping it out, then throw more flour.
We’ll run the dough through the laminator, and once we get the dough smooth, we’ll move on over, scrape our bench and dust it with what else but flour.
We’ll smooth the flour on the bench, unroll the dough and start buttering it. Then we’ll take our wash and smooth it out on the top of the dough.
We’ll add some brown sugar cinnamon, and then comes the cream cheese. The amount of dough we had can make three king cakes, so we cut them up and started rolling.
Once it’s wrapped we’ll form a ring and then we’ll bring it over to the pan, and eventually it will make it’s way into the oven to cook.
Now Preston is a pro when it comes to working with the dough, but he has to hand it off to Sarah when it comes to decorating the cakes.
Sarah will spread their home made icing onto the cake, and then she’ll sprinkle the traditional Mardi Gras colors on top.
Of course no king cake is complete with out the baby.
Lowder Baking Company has only been open for over a month, but Sarah and Preston have other plans for their business
“We saw kind of a gap in the market when we started planning out long term with fresh baked bread," Sarah said. "So we really want to grow that aspect of our business with king cakes during Mardi Gras season, but also bread year round. Not just for retail but to partner up with local restaurants to provide fresh bake bread options.”
And while their business may be small now, Preston and Sarah’s dreams for the future are much larger than the king cakes they love to make.
Preston and Sarah not only love making king cakes but this time of the year, because it really holds a deeper meaning for the two.
“We had some mutual friends introduce us towards the end of college at a Mardi Gras parade near the duck pond, and we kind of hit it off there,” said Sarah.
A year later they were engaged and that’s when they found out, they knew each other long before the parades and king cakes.
After Mardi Gras season the company will stop making king cakes and transition into making baked bread and other items.
