LSUS defeats Southwest on Homecoming Night

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The LSUS Pilots seem to always have solid talent on the roster. Lakeview Guard Tay Hardy is shaking back from a few surgeries.
The Pilots ranked 23rd and took on University of the Southwest The LSUS baseball team is off to a 7-0 start. The Pilots 16 and 9 overall. 9-4 in conference play.
Jeff Garrett was named conference player of the week and he’s averaging a double double. It was homecoming night and the Pilots had 5 players in double figures and picked up the 83-72 victory over Southwest.
