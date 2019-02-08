HFD responds to fire at Hallsville High School

HALLSVILLE, TX (KSLA) - According to The Marshall Messenger, The Hallsville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire early Friday morning at Hallsville High School.
Reports state that the smoke was detected in a classroom upstairs around 7:35 a.m. About 45 minutes later, the principal of the school, Lindsay Slaten, sent out a call alert.
Students were directed to and held in the high school’s coliseum until firefighters clear the building, according to the media site.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The KSLA News 12 team is working to learn more details about the incident. We will keep you updated on our KSLA website and app as more information develops.
