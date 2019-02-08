FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9am Saturday for portions of the ArkLaTex along and south of I-30.
A light wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain and some freezing rain is expected through the overnight hours. Little to no accumulations are expected and widespread impacts aren’t expected, but a few slick spots could develop on bridges and overpasses later tonight as temperatures hover around freezing.
The precipitation should end by sunrise Saturday. We’ll be cloudy and chilly through the day tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. A few rain showers are expected by evening and with temperatures staying above freezing Saturday night no frozen precipitation is expected.
We’ll begin to warm back up on Sunday. Cloudy skies will remain and some rain is expected mostly north of I-20. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s around the I-30 corridor to low to mid 60s south of I-20. The chance of rain is 40%.
More widespread showers and storms are expected across the area on Monday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s. The chance of rain is 60%. Rain could be heavy around the I-30 corridor. A cold front will move through early Tuesday morning bringing an end to the rain and slightly cooler temperatures around 60.
Sunshine and dry weather are expected Wednesday, but more showers are possible ahead of another cold front on Valentine’s Day Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s to close out the work week with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
