FIRST ALERT: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight

Winter Weather Advisory through 9am Saturday
By Jeff Castle | February 8, 2019 at 3:34 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 4:38 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A wintry mix of very light snow, sleet and rain or freezing rain has developed across portions of the ArkLaTex and is expected to continue through tonight. Areas from I-30 southward will be most impacted. The precipitation should end before sunrise on Saturday.

A light wintry mix is expected south of I-30 through tonight
A light wintry mix is expected south of I-30 through tonight

With the threat of a few slick spots developing the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the ArkLaTex along and south of I-30 until 9am Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory through 9am Saturday ((Source: KSLA News 12))

As temperatures hover near or just above freezing, most of the precipitation will melt, but if it comes down heavy enough some very light accumulations are possible primarily on elevated road surfaces like bridges and overpasses. A few isolated slick spots are possible overnight.

The precipitation is expected to very light. Snow and sleet amounts of less than a quarter of an inch are possible around the I-20 corridor.

Snowfall will be less than one quarter of an inch
Snowfall will be less than one quarter of an inch

Ice amounts coming from some light freezing rain are only expected to be around a few one hundredths of an inch.

Ice accumulations will only be a few hundredths of an inch
Ice accumulations will only be a few hundredths of an inch

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be closely monitoring the frozen precipitation this evening and tonight. You can find the latest updates here:

