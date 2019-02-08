FIRST ALERT: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A wintry mix of very light snow, sleet and rain or freezing rain has developed across portions of the ArkLaTex and is expected to continue through tonight. Areas from I-30 southward will be most impacted. The precipitation should end before sunrise on Saturday.
With the threat of a few slick spots developing the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the ArkLaTex along and south of I-30 until 9am Saturday.
As temperatures hover near or just above freezing, most of the precipitation will melt, but if it comes down heavy enough some very light accumulations are possible primarily on elevated road surfaces like bridges and overpasses. A few isolated slick spots are possible overnight.
The precipitation is expected to very light. Snow and sleet amounts of less than a quarter of an inch are possible around the I-20 corridor.
Ice amounts coming from some light freezing rain are only expected to be around a few one hundredths of an inch.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be closely monitoring the frozen precipitation this evening and tonight.
