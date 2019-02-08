Bundle up, a frigid start to your Friday

Good morning! Grab all of your winter gear out the door today. Temperatures are frigid and the feels-like temperatures are even colder. Expect temperatures starting in the 20s and 30s. Some will feel like teens with a north wind anywhere from 10-15mph. Jacket, gloves, hat, and scarf required. Afternoon highs today only in the mid 40s with quite a bit of cloud cover.
A few showers are possible this afternoon and throughout evening hours. Temperatures will drop at or below freezing during the overnight which means the rain could transitions into a wintery mix with sleet, freezing rain, or the possibility of a few snowflakes. Accumulations aren't expected, but there could be a few slick spot on bridges and overpasses tomorrow morning.
Highs on Saturday will stay chilly in the mid 40s with overcast skies. Don't expect a whole of sunshine this weekend. We will stay dry throughout the day. A disturbance will move into the area Sunday afternoon and evening. This will increase rain chances and will be a wet end to the weekend. Highs will be warmer in the upper 50s, but you will need to keep the umbrella handy.
The stronger portion of the cold front will move through the area Monday. Showers and storms are likely Monday and even into your Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low to upper 60s. We will continue to track the threat of stronger storms will this system. It looks like we dry out Wednesday in the upper 50s. Rain could return again for Thursday with highs in the low 60s.
Have a good day and stay warm!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
