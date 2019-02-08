Authorities investigating homicide near Natchitoches, person of interest sought

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Authorities in Natchitoches Parish are searching for a man connected to a homicide investigation.
Michael Paul Medina, 49, of Hessmer is believed to be armed and dangerous and is wanted by authorities, according to a Facebook post by the Natchitoches Parish Sherriff's office.
Deputies were called just before 11:30 a.m. for a welfare concern in the 200 block of Patrick Road in Point Place south of Natchitoches.
Upon arrival, deputies found a body inside the home. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s office.
Officials have not released the name of the victim at this time.
Medina stands about 6′1″ and weighs about 215 pounds. He has ties to Alexandria, Pineville and California. He is known to have a dark green 2018 Toyota pickup truck with the Louisiana license plate Y284301.
Anyone with any information or if they would come in contact with Medina is asked to call the nearest law enforcement agency or call 911. If you have any information contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.
