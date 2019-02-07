Woman killed in overnight shooting, man also injured

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department said a woman was shot and killed late Wednesday night and another man is fighting for life after he was also shot.
According to police, officers responded to the Pier Landing Apartments in the 3100 block of Knight Street between Eastwood Drive and South Pointe Parkway. Officers arrived on scene at approximately 11:30 p.m.
Officers found a man and woman had been shot inside one of the apartments. The coroner pronounced the woman dead on the scene while the man was taken to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they found a gun inside the apartment.
Shreveport officers also responded to a separate shooting on Burke Street. Police said the man was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.
