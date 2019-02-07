Wells Fargo outage affecting debit cards, online banking nationwide

(Gray News) - Wells Fargo customers are unable to use their debit cards or log onto the website or mobile app Thursday morning.
The San Francisco based bank tweeted at about 9 a.m. about the outage, and asked customers to check back for updates.
Downtedector.com which tracks outage reports, shows giant swaths of outages up and down the Eastern seaboard, as well as Texas, California and spots in Iowa and Minnesota.
The company has not provided details on what caused the outage or how long it might last.
Folks have taken to social media to express their displeasure.
