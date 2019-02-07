Storms move through this morning, cooler afternoon

Rain and storms will start to move into the I-30 corridor as early as 5am this morning. These will continue to move throughout the ArkLaTex during the morning hours. Storms should reach the Shreveport-Bossier area between 7-8am. Rain looks to move out between 2-4pm later this afternoon. This means the roadways will most likely be wet and you could run into rain on your morning commute. Make sure to give yourself enough time this morning. Temperature wise, we star off in the 70s, but as the cold front moves through it will drop our temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Although you won't need the jacket this morning, you may need it later in the day. Keep the umbrella handy all day long. Temperatures drop near the freezing point again.