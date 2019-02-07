Storms move through this morning, cooler afternoon

Good morning! It's another warm and muggy start to your Thursday, but temperatures dramatically drop throughout the day as our next cold front moves through the area. This will bring the threat for showers and storms throughout the first half of the day.
Rain and storms will start to move into the I-30 corridor as early as 5am this morning. These will continue to move throughout the ArkLaTex during the morning hours. Storms should reach the Shreveport-Bossier area between 7-8am. Rain looks to move out between 2-4pm later this afternoon. This means the roadways will most likely be wet and you could run into rain on your morning commute. Make sure to give yourself enough time this morning. Temperature wise, we star off in the 70s, but as the cold front moves through it will drop our temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Although you won't need the jacket this morning, you may need it later in the day. Keep the umbrella handy all day long. Temperatures drop near the freezing point again.
Winds today will be gusty in the morning hours. A Wind Advisory in effect until 6am due to southwest winds anywhere from 15-20 mph. Gusts could be upwards of 35 mph. Later in the afternoon winds will shift to north from 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.
Tomorrow will be a completely different story. Temperatures starting off in the 30s, so you will need the heavy coat. Afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s with quite a bit of cloud cover. A few showers are possible in the late evening hours.
Looking ahead to the weekend, another disturbance will be moving through the ArkLaTex. Scattered showers are possible both day. I don't expect it to be a washout, but the afternoon could be quite wet. Highs on Saturday in the mid 40s, with highs on Sunday in the upper 50s.
Another cold front will be moving through the area Sunday night and into Monday. Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday and even into your Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will continue to track the threat of stronger storms will this system. It looks like we dry out Wednesday in the upper 50s.
