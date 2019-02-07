State treasurer works to give back unclaimed money

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - There are millions of dollars in unclaimed property within Caddo and Bossier Parishes, according to the Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office.
According to the numbers, the Shreveport and Bossier City areas alone have more than $11 million in unclaimed property owed to Bossier Parish residents. More than $41.5 million dollars in property is unclaimed in Shreveport.
That money is just waiting to be reclaimed!
The treasurer will be in the KSLA News 12 studios Thursday morning to explain what his office is doing to reunite people with their money. Meanwhile, you can check to see if you are owed any money by visiting the treasurer’s website.
