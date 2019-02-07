SPD: Two killed in apparent murder-suicide

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department said a woman was shot and killed late Wednesday night in what could be a murder-attempted suicide. Officers said a man is fighting for his life at a Shreveport hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to police, officers responded to The Pier Landing Apartments in the 3100 block of Knight Street. That’s in the Shreve City neighborhood.
Officers arrived on scene at approximately 11:30 p.m.
According to a police report, officers say shots were fired inside the apartment. When police arrived they found the woman dead and listed the man as a victim and suspect. Both the man and woman were lying on the floor.
According to Shreveport Police Spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, preliminary information gathered shows that the man apparently shot the woman and then turn the gun on himself.
Both were found with gunshot wounds to the head.
The coroner pronounced the woman dead on the scene while the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Officers have not released the identities of those involved.
Approximately 30 minutes after the shooting, officers responded to a separate shooting on Burke Street. Police said the man was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.
