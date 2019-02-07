Shreveport’s Phase 2 of bike lanes almost complete

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - If you’ve driven down Marshall Street or Southern Avenue lately, you may have noticed some changes.
Striping and symbols for bike lanes are now in place. It’s part of the city’s ongoing project to make the city more bike-friendly.
Phase 1 began in 2017. The city added bike lanes to several streets in the Highland area that were up for repaving. Former Mayor Ollie Tyler cited it as a cost-effective way to add bike lanes to city streets.
The bike lanes on Southern Avenue are finished. Marshall Street has already gotten striping and should be finished within the next few weeks.
St. Vincent will also be getting some symbols.
“This Phase 2 with Marshall is a great connector to what was done in Phase 1 to get to downtown," says City Engineer Patrick Furlong. “Then, we have some circulation in downtown and also the connection to the Red River Trail so we really are building a true network now."
Furlong says he’s excited about the completion of the second phase.
“It’s a quality of life issue. It’s a safety issue. One of the things we hear the most is people want a walk-able and bike-able community so the city of Shreveport is trying to provide that,” Furlong said.
Furlong says right now there isn’t a set plan for a Phase Three. As the city plans road projects, they will look for additional places for bike lanes on roads that are wide enough.
Shreveport resident Archie Minniewather says he rides in the new bike lanes on Gilbert Street. He says the lanes make riding faster and safer than before.
“You just had to watch yourself. That’s the main thing,” he said.
