Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized with flu complications

LOS ANGELES (AP/Gray News) — Ozzy Osbourne is in a hospital for some complications from the flu.
The 70-year-old rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that doctors believe "this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery."
It was announced last week that the United Kingdom and European leg of Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tours2 tour was postponed because of doctors' orders.
“OSBOURNE has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions,” his website said.
He thanked all for wishing him a speedy recovery.
He had to cancel several shows on his North American tour in 2018 because of a hand infection.
Osbourne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath. He’s also won three Grammy Awards.
