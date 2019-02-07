Meet Mia: Bossier schools’ new K-9 officer

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - There’s a new officer walking the halls of Airline High School.
A K-9 officer to be exact.
Mia is Belgian Malinois and Bossier Parish School District’s newest deputy. She is certified to detect guns and illegal drugs.
“As an SRO (school resource officer), you get a tip about someone maybe having illegal drugs or weapons on campus and so you kind of react to that," Bossier sheriff’s Deputy Josh Cagle said. “But having a canine, you can be proactive and go in and search ahead of time.”
Cagle is Mia’s handler. They both are based at the Bossier City school. She will conduct random searches at Airline High or any other school in the district.
Getting and training a K-9 can cost $7,000 to $10,000. A private donor paid for Mia and her training.
“This is something in this region that we haven’t heard of," said Sgt. Daniel Talley, supervisor of the K-9 program at the sheriff’s office.
They’ve spent a lot of time researching and ensuring Mia would be a good fit for the school district, he added.
“If she had anything on that check list that would have veered her to left or right, then we wouldn’t have even approached it with the school system of having that dog here," Talley said.
Mia is a no-bite dog. So along with her regular deputy duties, she also interacts with children who have special needs
“She visits around to the other schools, elementary school levels as well," Cagle said. “And we do obedience sessions and just show the students how she performs and how obedient she is.”
While Mia has a sweet and loving personality, keeping students safe will always be her biggest priority.
She has been on the job for a month and already has sniffed out drugs leading to one arrest.
The Sheriff’s Office will pay for Mia’s veterinary bills and food, leaving no cost to the school district.
