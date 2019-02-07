Louisville mom celebrates son coming out as trans with epic gender reveal photo shoot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Each year for her child’s birthday, Heather Green writes a tribute post on Facebook. This year, the January 29 post was unlike any other -- and it’s getting a lot of positive attention.
Heather’s son, Adrian Brown, came out to her and his younger brother as transgender in September.
“There was no rule book for what a mom is supposed to do when their child comes to them and says, ‘This is my truth,’” Heather said. “This was just uncharted territory. And as much as I was wanting to support him, I was also wanting him to know that it wasn’t just acceptance, or that I was going to put up with him -- I was going to celebrate it.”
So 20 years after giving birth, Heather planned a gender reveal photo shoot -- something usually reserved for expecting parents.
“I mean my kids are used to me coming up with these harebrained schemes all the time,” Heather said. “He was like, ‘You’re crazy, but, yes of course,’ which was a fair reaction.”
Donning a faux baby bump, the pictures show Heather welcoming her new son with blue balloons, teddy bears and wrapped in a baby blanket.
The photo shoot happened on a whim. They went to Party City for the props and had Heather’s boyfriend’s 14-year-old daughter, Kara Davis, snap the pics.
They’ve since been seen around the world, with 15,000 shares and counting.
“I thought this was sort of a struggle I had to do by myself,” Adrian said. “It’s really heartwarming to see there are so many people out there who share the same story that I do and are so supportive of a complete stranger. And it gives me a lot of hope.”
He’s creating something fun out of the tough stuff, with someone who is always there to hold his hand.
“I know a lot of people don’t have the same level of support as I do, but knowing that I’ve got a support system like them -- it’s amazing you know,” Adrian said.
