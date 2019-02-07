Local barbershop hosts free haircut event for vets

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Veterans were treated to a free haircut courtesy of the African American Parade Committee.
The event took place Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at Tight Edge Barbershop on Fannin Street.
Community leader and veteran Dr. Jerome Cox says," It means a lot to have any capacity, of any community giving back to us. It means a lot. We appreciate t, we’re honored and we’re proud to have served in that capacity. We hope we can make this even bigger next year."
No appointment was necessary for vets to receive their haircuts.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.