List of ArkLaTex school cancellations for Friday , Feb. 8

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Several ArkLaTex school districts have announced on Thursday that school will be canceled on on Friday, Feb. 8.
In total four school districts, Jefferson ISD, Karnack ISD, Linden-Kildare ISD and Prescott Public School District (Arkansas) have announced closures due to illnesses.
Jefferson ISD
Officials with Jefferson, Texas Independent School District and Prescott, Arkansas schools have announced that school will be canceled for all students on Friday, Feb. 8.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell posted on the school’s Facebook that due to illness, classes are canceled and will resume on Monday, Feb. 11. Extra curricular activities will go on as planned.
Campuses will be cleaned and sanitized over the weekend.
Karnack ISD
According to the district’s webpage, because of a high number of student illnesses related to the flu or flu-like symptoms, school will be closed on Friday. Crews will “thoroughly deep clean all areas of the school and buses.
“We hope you enjoy your Friday if you feel well, and if you don’t, we hope to see you Monday feeling better! As always, student health and safety are our top priority. High School students will still be picked up and dropped off on regular schedule.”
Linden-Kildare ISD
Schools will be closed on Friday due to an increased number of cases of flu to allow students and staff to recover. Crews will sanitize the schools.
Prescott Public School District
