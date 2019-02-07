List of ArkLaTex school cancellations for Friday , Feb. 8

I wanted to let you know that classes will be canceled tomorrow, Friday, February 8th, for all JISD students. This is due to widespread illness on our campuses, including many cases of the flu and pneumonia. It is my hope that a few days away from school will allow the students and staff to recover and it will help us contain the spread of further illnesses. In addition, this will allow the district a better opportunity to completely clean and sanitize the campuses. All extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled. Classes will resume at normal hours on Monday, February 11th. Again, Jefferson ISD is closing school for tomorrow, Friday, February 8th. School will resume at normal hours on Monday, February 11th. I want to remind parents to NOT send your children to school if they are running a fever, if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, or if they have been diagnosed with any communicable illness. Please communicate with your child’s campus principal if you have any questions regarding attendance or other issues. Thank you for your understanding. I hope you have a great evening.

Superintendent Rob Barnwell