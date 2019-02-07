Jefferson ISD, Prescott Public School District cancels school on Friday

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Two ArkLaTex school districts have announced on Thursday that school will be canceled on on Friday, Feb. 8.
Officials with Jefferson, Texas Independent School District and Prescott, Arkansas schools have announced that school will be canceled for all students on Friday, Feb. 8.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell posted on the school’s Facebook that due to illness, classes are canceled and will resume on Monday, Feb. 11. Extra curricular activities will go on as planned.
Campuses will be cleaned and sanitized over the weekend.
