Jefferson ISD, Prescott Public School District cancels school on Friday
By KSLA Staff | February 7, 2019 at 3:48 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 4:12 PM

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Two ArkLaTex school districts have announced on Thursday that school will be canceled on on Friday, Feb. 8.

Officials with Jefferson, Texas Independent School District and Prescott, Arkansas schools have announced that school will be canceled for all students on Friday, Feb. 8.

Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell posted on the school’s Facebook that due to illness, classes are canceled and will resume on Monday, Feb. 11. Extra curricular activities will go on as planned.

Campuses will be cleaned and sanitized over the weekend.

Below is a statement from Barnwell’s Facebook post:

I wanted to let you know that classes will be canceled tomorrow, Friday, February 8th, for all JISD students. This is due to widespread illness on our campuses, including many cases of the flu and pneumonia. It is my hope that a few days away from school will allow the students and staff to recover and it will help us contain the spread of further illnesses. In addition, this will allow the district a better opportunity to completely clean and sanitize the campuses.  All extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled. Classes will resume at normal hours on Monday, February 11th. Again, Jefferson ISD is closing school for tomorrow, Friday, February 8th. School will resume at normal hours on Monday, February 11th. I want to remind parents to NOT send your children to school if they are running a fever, if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, or if they have been diagnosed with any communicable illness. Please communicate with your child’s campus principal if you have any questions regarding attendance or other issues. Thank you for your understanding. I hope you have a great evening.
Superintendent Rob Barnwell

On Prescott Public School District’s Website, the following statement was issued:

Prescott Schools will NOT be in session tomorrow, Thursday, February 7 or Friday, February 8 due to the increasing numbers in illness. We will use AMI days. Please refer to your AMI packets/instructions that were given out at Parent Teacher Conferences. Regular scheduled ballgames will be played.

