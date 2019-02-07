Interstate 20 east closed following wreck, truck falls from overpass

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Interstate 20 east is closed following a wreck on Wednesday evening that sent one pickup truck off an overpass.
Authorities were called just before 5:45 p.m. to I-20 near Greenwood Road.
Police say that the truck was heading east but stopped due to traffic. A second vehicle swerved into the pickup, rolling the pickup over the railing.
The driver was pulled out from the vehicle by Shreveport firefighters.
Crews remain on scene.
The driver of the truck was sent to a Shreveport hospital. Officials at the scene say that the driver was alert and talking with non-life threatening injuries.
The second driver was also sent to a Shreveport hospital.
I-20 east remains closed.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.