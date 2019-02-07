FIRST ALERT: Winter is returning to the ArkLaTex

Tonight will be cold. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s area wide. Most places along and north of I-20 will drop to or below freezing. To make matters worse, the wind will make it feel even colder. A north wind at around 10 mph will put wind chills in the teens and 20s Friday morning. The feels like temperatures or wind chills will be the numbers you’ll have to dress for Friday morning. Remember, wind chill is the temperature it feels like when the wind hits your skin. You’ll probably going to need more than just our winter coat out the door Friday morning.