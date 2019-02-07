Dogs save owner’s life by running out of house, alerting neighbor to stroke

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL (Gray News) - A 62-year-old woman in Florida says she’s “blessed” that her two Labrador retrievers helped save her life when she suffered a stroke.
Maureen Hatcher, 62, loves her dogs Bella and Sadie, and she credits them with getting her the help she needed to prevent brain damage from a stroke in December, the St. Augustine Record reports.
“I remember Sadie coming in,” Hatcher told WTLV. “I said, ‘Mommy needs help.’ And then they were gone.”
Both dogs immediately ran out of the house, barking to alert Hatcher’s neighbors, including Alexandra Naspolini, who found Hatcher passed out and nearly unresponsive on the bed, according to the St. Augustine Record.
Naspolini called 911, and Hatcher was rushed to the hospital and surgery, from which she has since recovered fully.
“I am blessed I don’t have any residual effects,” Hatcher told the St. Augustine Record.
The 62-year-old also says she’s blessed to have such good dogs and, apparently, great luck. She says she’s still not sure how Bella and Sadie got out of the house because her door always locks automatically, according to WTLV.
Hatcher believes the door must have been slightly ajar the day she suffered the stroke.
