Crews battling 2-alarm fire at former Dixie Cold Storage in West Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Crews are on the scene battling a two-alarm fire in West Shreveport. It started around 4:30 p.m. at the Gulf States Cold Storage facility off of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, near west 70th Street and Flournoy Lucas Road.
KSLA has a crew on the scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The site was once Dixie Cold Storage. On Sept. 17, 1984, two firefighters were seriously hurt in an explosion while responding to an anhydrous ammonia leak at Dixie Cold Storage.
Percy Johnson died two days later. Pat Johnson survived.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as details become available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.