Bossier City man dies in Red River Parish 18-wheeler crash

RED RIVER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Authorities have identified a Bossier City man who died in an overnight crash involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on a private road off of US 71, north of LA 514.
According to the preliminary investigation, a 2009 Freightliner 18-wheeler, driven by 43-year-old Antorian Devol Johnson, was traveling west on a private oil field road. The vehicle stalled while driving on an uphill grade and began to roll back downhill.
State police say the brakes were engaged but the vehicle slide off the road into a ravine and rolled over.
Johnson was wearing a seat belt but sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The Red River Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead on scene.
Impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash, though toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.
This is an ongoing investigation.
