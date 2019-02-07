ALERT: Winter is back!

Tonight is going to be down right frigid. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Most places along and north of I-20 will drop too or below freezing. Most places along and north of I-30 will spend several hours below freezing tonight. Even though the wind will lighten up a little this evening it’s still going to be there overnight. A north wind at 10-15 mph will put wind chills in the teens and 20s on Friday morning. The wind chill numbers are on the ones you’ll need to dress for Friday morning. You’ll probably need to add your a hat, gloves and scarf to the morning checklist. The sky will clear a little overnight.