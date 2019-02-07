ALERT: Winter is back!

Winter has returned to the ArkLaTex. The strong cold front that brought a round of rain and storms to area has pushed through the area. The rain will linger this afternoon, mainly across NW LA, before it finally pushes out this evening. Behind the front, much colder air is going to pour into the ArkLaTex.
Temperatures this afternoon range from the 30s north of I-30 to near 70 degrees across the southeastern corner of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to drop across most of the area this afternoon. To make matters worse, a strong north wind at 10-20 mph will make it feel even colder. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area through 6PM. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph. Most places will quickly drop through the 50s and 40s this afternoon and into 30s this evening.
Tonight is going to be down right frigid. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Most places along and north of I-20 will drop too or below freezing. Most places along and north of I-30 will spend several hours below freezing tonight. Even though the wind will lighten up a little this evening it’s still going to be there overnight. A north wind at 10-15 mph will put wind chills in the teens and 20s on Friday morning. The wind chill numbers are on the ones you’ll need to dress for Friday morning. You’ll probably need to add your a hat, gloves and scarf to the morning checklist. The sky will clear a little overnight.
It's definitely going to feel like winter on Friday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s. Expect a north wind at around 10 mph. Clouds will increase throughout the day and a few showers will be possible late Friday into Friday night. As temperatures drop to near freezing Friday night into Saturday morning there will be the potential for a light wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow. Accumulations and major travel impacts are not expected. However, a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses will be possible before temperatures warm above freezing Saturday morning.
The rest of Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s. Sunday will be the warmer and wetter half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will develop late Sunday into Sunday night. The best chance of rain on Sunday will be along and north of the I-30 corridor.
Our rain chances will continue to increase early next week as a slow moving front drops through the area. The front could bring in multiple rounds of rain late Sunday through early Tuesday. Right now, severe weather looks unlikely. However, locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s. We'll dry things out on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
Have a great night and stay warm!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
