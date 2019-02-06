Weather or Not: How the weather causes potholes

Eventually temperatures will get above the freezing point again, allowing the ice to melt. Water will then be absorbed by the soil beneath or the sun will dry it up the water. This will leave a large whole in the foundation under the road. As more and more cars run over the area of the road without foundation, the asphalt starts to crumbles and eventually can’t hold the weight anymore. The road then collapses in that area and if cars continue to drive in the area, the hole can become large.