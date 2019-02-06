Shreveport’s Dominique “Doe” Jones nominated for Grammy

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are just days away. For the first time in many years, Shreveport will be represented.
Former Shreveport resident Dominique “Doe” Jones is nominated for her feature on the Gospel song “Cycles" with Jonathan Mcreynolds.
The song is nominated for Best Gospel Song/Performance.
She says when Mcreynolds sent her the song, she knew it was powerful. She jumped at the chance to be a part of it.
“When he sent the song, I was so blown away by the song. I knew it was going to make waves," said Jones.
“Cycles" has to do with certain patterns that we as human beings get stuck in. All of us have these patterns we wish we could break."
Doe moved to Shreveport when she was 15 and lived here for the past 14 years before moving to Dallas.
She’s been nominated for a Grammy before with her family group “ForeverJones.”
You may know her as a graduate of Evangel Christian Academy and a member of the Shreveport Community Church.
“Our connections in Shreveport are what helped lead us to get signed by a label as a family band, which led to the Grammy nominations.”
“They just gave me a place to grow. I think it’s important for a young person to have a place to fall flat on their face and get back up again and that’s what Shreveport offered me. There are so many people who can sing in Shreveport. Shreveport has so much talent," she said.
The Louisiana Office of Tourism has an event to feature Grammy nominees from Louisiana in Los Angeles this Thursday and Doe will be performing.
You can follow her on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to follow her Grammy journey and learn more about her songs.
The Louisiana Hayride compilation also has a nomination for Best Historical Album.
