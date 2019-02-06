Seating dispute between elderly women sparks brawl at bingo game

Seating dispute between elderly women sparks brawl at bingo game
Fortunately, nobody suffered serious injuries. (Source: Gray TV Image Bank)
By Jordan Smith | February 6, 2019 at 5:01 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 5:04 PM

RIDEAU LAKES, Canada (Gray News) - A harmless game of bingo turned into an all out brawl at a long-term care facility in Canada Tuesday afternoon.

Two women, described as 79 and 86 years old, got into a dispute over seating, the Ottowa Citizen reported.

Ontario Provincial Police said the one-on-one spat turned into a free-for-all as other residents joined the melee.

Fortunately, nobody suffered serious injuries.

Officers said no charges will be pursued.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.