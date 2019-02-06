East Texas teacher under investigation for improper relationship with student

East Texas teacher under investigation for improper relationship with student
A female Jefferson High School teacher is under investigation for an improper relationship with a male student. (File Photo/KSLA)
By KSLA Staff | February 6, 2019 at 10:54 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 11:38 AM

JEFFERSON, TX (KSLA) - Police are investigating an alleged improper relationship between a Jefferson ISD teacher and a student, according to Superintendent Rob Barnwell.

Barnwell confirmed Wednesday that the female Jefferson High School teacher — who has not been identified and is currently on paid leave — is under investigation for allegedly having a relationship with a male student at the school.

No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.