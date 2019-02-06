Police name officer involved in deadly Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police have named the officer involved in a deadly shooting Tuesday, Feb. 5 in Shreveport.
Childs fled from Officer Brooks in an apparent attempt to elude police. Officer Brooks gave chase and during the pursuit Childs allegedly brandished a firearm.
After ignoring commands to drop the weapon, Childs fired at least one shot. Officer Brooks subsequently returned fire striking Childs.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officer Brooks was assessed by SPD. He was not injured.
Detectives and crime scene investigators immediately responded to the scene and recovered the firearm Childs was armed with.
Officer Brooks, who was hired by the department in August of 2017, has been placed on paid departmental leave in accordance with departmental policy by Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond.
