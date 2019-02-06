NPD investigates double shooting

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened two days in a row around the same time.
According to reports, on Monday Feb. 4, officers responded to a shooting at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located a 20-year-old male shot in the leg.
The following day, Feb. 5, authorities responded to a shots fired call between Lake and Sanford Streets just before 6:30 p.m., however, they were not able to locate where the shots were coming from.
Later, information from that call led the officers to a local emergency room where a 22-year-old ale victim was shot in in the arm.
Anyone with information on either of these shootings are urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101. According to police, all calls shall be kept confidential.
