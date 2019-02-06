NOPD: Man tries to rob Popeyes, gets away with chicken instead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 27-year-old man is accused of attempting to steal money from a Popeyes on Chef Menteur Highway just before noon Monday (Feb. 4), but couldn’t get the registers open, according to a New Orleans police.
Instead, Phillip Lee stole some chicken and fled the scene, a preliminary police report states.
Officers caught Lee a short time later, according to the report, and he was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on one count of simple robbery and two counts of simple battery, online jail records show. Lee was also booked with a possession of marijuana charge.
Lee appeared in court later that day, and Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Brigid Collins set his bond at $13,500, online court records show.
