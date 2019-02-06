Man identified in deadly Shreveport officer-involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man that was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Shreveport Police Department on Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.
31-year-old Anthony Dewayne Childs, of Shreveport, was killed after a confrontation with the authorities in the 5800 block of Kennedy Drive in West-central Shreveport.
Childs’ has been transported to a local hospital for his autopsy that is scheduled for today.
