I-20 Greenwood Rest Area closed for construction

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -If you’ve recently traveled down I-20 from Texas into Louisiana, you might have noticed the Greenwood Rest Area is closed.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation closed the rest area at the end of January to begin re-constructing the parking lot.
“It’s basically being reconstructed because the parking lot is old, the concrete is old, and it needed it anyways,” says Public Information Officer, Erin Buchanan. “It’ll be designed to be much more easily accessible, especially when you’re talking about where you’re accessing the walking paths to get to the restrooms and vending machines.”
Handicap parking will also be moved closer to the restrooms for visitors as well.
This reconstruction is all part of DOTD’s $2 million rehab project for the rest area. Along with the parking lot, they will be beautifying the landscape, re-designing the walkways and restrooms and creating a new sign.
“Some may think that’s trivial, but it’s really very important because it’s kind of a first impression when people cross over into Louisiana and need a place to stop,” said Buchanan. “They stop at a rest area and welcome center and we want to put our best foot forward.”
Construction on the parking lot should only last a few weeks and the rest area should open back up after February 23rd.
The entire rehab project should be completed sometime in March.
