Frito-Lay recalls bags of pita chips nationwide

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Frito Lay is recalling bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips.
The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.
There has been one allergic reaction reported so far.
The recalled product is a 7 1/3oz. bag with a "Use By" date of 23 APR 2019, a UPC code of “028400564632” and a nine-character manufacturing code of “65M127902” listed below the “Use By” date.
The product was distributed nationwide.
Customers who purchased the recalled product may return it to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito-Lay consumer relations at (800) 352-4477 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CST), Monday – Friday.
