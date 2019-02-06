Florida man tries to run over son who wouldn’t take bath, deputies say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (Gray News) - A north Florida resident stepped outside to investigate after hearing loud yelling and the sound of a vehicle revving up.
To his horror, he saw a little boy running away from a truck. The person behind the wheel was the boy’s father, 45-year-old Joseph Lamar Riley, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
The terrified boy ran to the neighbor’s house seeking help, WEAR reported.
The boy said his father asked him several times to take a bath. When he didn’t comply, the father threatened to spank him with a belt.
Seeking to avoid punishment, the boy left the house. Deputies said the father escalated things when he got in his truck and began chasing the boy.
Investigators said Riley had been drinking that day. When they spoke with him, he had trouble standing on his own.
Authorities said he would not cooperate and even lunged at deputies at one point.
He was booked in the Escambia County Jail and charged with domestic violence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.
