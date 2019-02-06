FIRST ALERT: Winter and storm chances are coming

Good morning! Today will be our last unseasonably warm day before winter returns. A strong cold front will push through the area on Thursday. This front will bring in a round of rain and storms and much cooler air. There will be the potential for a few strong storms, mainly north of I-20, tonight through Thursday morning. The main threat with the strongest storms that develop will be strong to damaging wind gusts.
We're waking up to temperatures in the 60s this morning. Once again, many of us will not need a light jacket out the door. Go ahead and take an umbrella, though. A little bit of light rain, mist and patchy fog will be possible this morning. Widespread travel problems are not expected, though.
Temperatures will easily top 70 degrees this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Keep in mind, the average high for today in Shreveport is 60 degrees. Most places are already warmer than that this morning. Our record high in Shreveport is 82 degrees, which was set back in 1911. Other than unseasonably warm weather, expect a generally cloudy sky and a few showers and storms. Places along and north of I-30 will have the best chance of rain today. Today will also be breezy at times. Expect a south wind at 10-15 mph. Better rain and storms chances will probably remain north of the area. Temperatures will not tumble this evening and remain near 70 degrees.
Temperatures will remain on the mild side ahead of the cold front tonight. Lows will be in the 60s. The wind will also start to pick up out of the south. Showers and storms will start to develop along and ahead of the front late tonight through Thursday morning. The showers and storms will drop from northwest to southeast across the area on Thursday. The rain and storms will likely impact the I-30 corridor first thing in the morning, then the I-20 corridor before or around lunch time. Most of the rain will clear the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will still be near 70 degrees. However, highs will be recorded during the morning or early afternoon. Expect temperatures to start to drop as soon as the front passes you. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s and 50s Thursday afternoon.
Friday is definitely going to feel like winter. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 30s and highs on Friday will only be in the 40s, which is below average. Friday should be mostly rain free. However, clouds are going to linger.
Saturday will be just as cool as Friday. Highs will only be in the 40s. We probably won’t see a ton of sunshine either. Temperatures will start to rebound on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s. We’re also going to add a few more showers to the forecast on Sunday.
The start of next week looks even warmer. Highs will be in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. The start of next week also looks unsettled. More showers and storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday as another cold front approaches the area.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.