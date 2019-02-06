FIRST ALERT: Winter and storm chances are coming

Temperatures will remain on the mild side ahead of the cold front tonight. Lows will be in the 60s. The wind will also start to pick up out of the south. Showers and storms will start to develop along and ahead of the front late tonight through Thursday morning. The showers and storms will drop from northwest to southeast across the area on Thursday. The rain and storms will likely impact the I-30 corridor first thing in the morning, then the I-20 corridor before or around lunch time. Most of the rain will clear the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will still be near 70 degrees. However, highs will be recorded during the morning or early afternoon. Expect temperatures to start to drop as soon as the front passes you. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s and 50s Thursday afternoon.