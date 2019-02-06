First Alert: Strong cold front arrives Thursday

Our spring-like temperatures are about to come to an end. We’ll be a good 30 degrees colder on Friday than we have been the last few days. By early next week though temperatures will be back in the 60s again.
Showers and storms will be on the increase overnight as a cold front nears the ArkLaTex. A strong storms or 2 is possible mainly near and north of I-30. The chance for rain overnight is around 40%. Temperatures will be very mild, only falling back into the upper 60s.
A line of showers and storms is expected to pass through the area tomorrow just ahead of the cold front. Temperatures will peak around 70 toward midday with temperatures dropping back into the 40s and 50s in most areas by the end of the afternoon. The chance of rain is around 60%.
We’ll be cloudy and much colder on Friday. Morning temperatures will start near freezing with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s. A few late day showers are possible. We’ll stay chilly, but dry on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.
Temperatures will begin to warm back up on Sunday, but we’ll also see some rain showers around. We’ll end the weekend with highs in the upper 50s. 60s to near 70 degree temperatures are back ahead of another cold front early next week. We’ll continue to see some scattered showers and a few storms around Monday and Tuesday.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
