FIRST ALERT: Strong cold front arrives Thurday

With a strong cold front approaching from the northwest, the threat of a few strong to severe storms will continue overnight through Thursday morning. If strong storms develop, the I-30 corridor probably won’t have to worry about severe weather until first thing Thursday morning. On Thursday, most of the I-30 corridor and points south to just north I-20 will be under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. This where a few strong storms capable of strong to damaging wind gusts will be possible. Right now, the tornado threat is very low. Large hail is not expected at this time. A secondary threat could be locally heavy rainfall. Widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding is not expected.