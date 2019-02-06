FIRST ALERT: Strong cold front arrives Thurday

FutureTrack Thursday 8AM
By James Parish | February 6, 2019 at 9:30 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 9:30 AM

Winter is coming! This unseasonably warm stretch of weather will come to a screeching halt by the end of the work week.

On Thursday, a strong cold front will blast through the ArkLaTex and shake up the weather pattern. This front will bring in scattered to widely scattered showers and storms Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. With a warm, moist air mass in place, a few strong storms will be possible Thursday morning ahead of the cold front. Behind the front, much colder air will pour into the ArkLaTex.

A strong cold front will push through the area on Thursday.
A strong cold front will push through the area on Thursday.

KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will track the cold front and storms hour-by-hour with FutureTrack in the video below.

FUTURETRACK: A strong cold front brings in rain, a few strong storms and colder air

Even though the threat is low, a few strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday through Thursday morning. The latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday and Wednesday night shows the very northern tip of the ArkLaTex will be under a Slight Risk of severe weather, while the I-30 corridor is under a Marginal Risk. A Slight Risk is 2 out of 5 on the severe weather spectrum and a Marginal Risk is 1 our of 5. Even though the best chance of storms will stay north of area, a stronger storm could clip the very northern tip of the area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

With a strong cold front approaching from the northwest, the threat of a few strong to severe storms will continue overnight through Thursday morning. If strong storms develop, the I-30 corridor probably won’t have to worry about severe weather until first thing Thursday morning. On Thursday, most of the I-30 corridor and points south to just north I-20 will be under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. This where a few strong storms capable of strong to damaging wind gusts will be possible. Right now, the tornado threat is very low. Large hail is not expected at this time. A secondary threat could be locally heavy rainfall. Widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding is not expected.

Wednesday's Severe Weather Outlook
Wednesday's Severe Weather Outlook
Thursday Severe Weather Outlook
Thursday Severe Weather Outlook

Wednesday will be our last unseasonably warm day before winter returns to the ArkLaTex. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. By Friday, Highs will only be in the 40s, and Saturday doesn’t look much warmer. Temperatures will start to rebound towards the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend

Highs on Thursday will still be near 70 degrees. However, highs will be recorded during the morning or early afternoon. Expect temperatures to start to drop as soon as the front passes you. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s and 50s Thursday afternoon.

FutureTrack Temperatures Thursday 8AM
FutureTrack Temperatures Thursday 8AM
FutureTrack Temperatures Thursday 4PM
FutureTrack Temperatures Thursday 4PM

You’re really going to feel a change in the weather Friday morning. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. You’ll definitely need to make sure you are your kids are bundled Friday morning. Freezing temperatures will be possible in some areas.

Lows Friday Morning
Lows Friday Morning

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for strong storms Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Here are a few ways you can keep up with the latest forecast:

