Dog rescued from sinkhole in California, video shows

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - Rescue workers saved a dog trapped in a San Diego sink-hole Tuesday.
The massive 20-foot wide hole formed near the median of a road after a series of winter storms drenched the area.
It's only steps away from an elementary school.
The hole formed at about 11 a.m. and at 9 p.m. the humane society was called on reports that a dog was stuck inside.
With help from fire officials, workers from the humane society rescued the dog named "Ruby."
City authorities say the hole was formed when the storm drain collapsed.
There is still too much water to assess the damage and begin repairs.
As for ruby, she was not injured during the ordeal and was returned to her owner.
