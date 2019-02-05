14-year-old struck by vehicle while walking to school bus stop

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A 14-year-old girl is recovering at a Shreveport hospital after being struck by a vehicle while trying to walk to her bus stop before school
Shreveport police got the call just after 7:30 to the 3500 block of Colquitt Road, near Colquitt Estates regarding a wreck involving a pedestrian.
The victim, a ninth grader at Southwood High School, was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a vehicle, according to Caddo Schools Spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood.
According to Ofc. Christina Curtis, Shreveport police spokeswoman, the extent of the female teenager’s injuries are unknown.
The driver remained on scene. No word on charges.
Caddo School officials are on the scene as well.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.