14-year-old struck by vehicle while standing in her yard

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A 14-year-old girl is recovering at a Shreveport hospital after being struck by a vehicle while standing in her yard. It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Colquitt Road, near Colquitt Estates.
According to Caddo Schools Spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood, the ninth grader at Southwood High School was standing in her yard and not had begun her walk toward the bus stop when she was hit. The extent of her injuries are unknown.
The driver remained on the scene however, there is no word on charges.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
