Wendy’s, Pop-Tarts and SunnyD dip out on Super Bowl together

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - If you were frustrated with the Super Bowl, you weren’t alone, but your frustration probably wasn’t as funny as this.
It turns out Wendy’s and Pop-Tarts weren’t exactly thrilled with the big game, either. Sunny Delight couldn’t do it anymore, got consoled by Moon Pie, and thanked a bunch of others for well wishes the day after the party.
Wait. What? Exactly. Follow along.
While you were waiting on a touchdown or a commercial break, the official Wendy’s Twitter account, long known for its dry humor, made a joke.
Then the official account for Pop-Tarts chimed in wanting the red-headed girl who sells square hamburgers to entertain them.
We live in interesting times. A corporate burger giant sending an official communique to a breakfast giant to come on over because “We’ve got a toaster...” It set things in motion.
With a meeting set for just 20 minutes away, it appears Sunny Delight - the breakfast juice - wanted to shine its own light on a Sunday evening snoozer.
“I can’t do this anymore I’m coming too,” @SunnyDelight said to the others at 8:16 p.m. Less than 20 minutes later the juice made a shortened, standalone tweet that, if you hadn’t been following, was free of the food conversation and totally confusing.
It became instant fodder for social media. It’s the answer to any sort of question you may have if you can’t do something anymore.
There’s this...
Or this...
Or even this...
So Wendy’s, Pop-Tart and SunnyD got together and had a party of their own. This one included a functional frosty machine... (bet your Super Bowl party didn’t have one of those) and they even came up with a Pop-Tart flavored frosty!
Monday’s are never good, though, especially when everyone else wakes to read that cryptic tweet you put out last night. Was it a call to help? Twitter seemed to think so.
UberEats checked in on their pal.
Pop-Tart offered a hug.
And with true Southern hospitality, MoonPie was there to add some comfort.
And now you’re up-to-date.
