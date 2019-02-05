State of the Union Address to highlight immigration, trade

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Tuesday night is the night. President Donald Trump finally gets the opportunity to deliver his the State of the Union Address.
It was originally supposed to happen last week, but it was postponed because of the government shutdown.
The president's second State of the Union Address is titled “Choosing Greatness,” and it will cover five major topics.
According to a senior administration official, they include:
- The president’s vision for a “safe and legal immigration system.” Although, it’s not certain if the president will declare a national emergency for building a wall on the border with Mexico.
- Protecting American workers. The administration says Americans have been hurt by decades of flawed trade deals, and the president will call on Congress to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
- Investment in infrastructure — a topic the president has been talking about for years.
- Lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs.
- Diplomatic and military efforts and the president’s desire to bring an end to “endless foreign wars.”
Tuesday's speech comes as another shutdown looms if Congress and the White House can’t come to a funding agreement. The senior administration official says the president will call on Congress to "reject the politics of resistance."
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Abrams knows what working and middle class people go through.
KSLA will carry the State of the Union Address live on KSLA News 12.
