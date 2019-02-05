Spring-like weather — for now

(KSLA) — Don’t be surprised if you have to use your windshield wipers or encounter wet roads this morning. Widely scattered light rain showers will continue to push across the area this morning.
The rain is not very heavy and shouldn’t have a huge impact on the morning commute. Most of the morning rain will be out of the area by 7 a.m. Other than light rain, patchy fog or mist could slow you down a little as well.
Temperature-wise, it’s another mild, muggy morning. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 60s. A few places north of I-30 have dropped into the mid 50s.
Today is going to be another unseasonably warm day! Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Expect the clouds to linger all day as well as slight rain chances.
A few showers or light rain will be possible throughout the day. Expect a south breeze at 8-12 mph. Temperatures won’t tumble this evening. Most places won’t drop below 70 degrees until 8 or 9 p.m.
The overnight will be cloudy and mild. Once again, a few showers or light rain will be possible. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday will be our last spring-like day before winter returns.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the 70s across the area. A stalled out front north of the ArkLaTex will help trigger scattered showers and storms on Wednesday, mainly north of I-30. With a warm, moist air mass in place there will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Right now, there is a Marginal Risk of severe weather north of I-30 on Wednesday.
A strong cold front will drop south across the area on Thursday. This front will bring in a round of rain and storms.
Once again, there will be the potential for a few stronger storms Thursday morning, but that threat should decrease later in the day.
Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees ahead of the front then start to drop as cooler air pours into the area. Most places will drop into the 50s by Thursday afternoon.
Friday will definitely feel more like winter. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 30s, and they will only warm to the upper 40s, despite a ton of sunshine.
Friday night will be another cold night. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.
Saturday will be a mostly cloudy and chilly day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be the warmer half of the weekend.
Highs will be in the 50s on Sunday. A few showers will be possible on Sunday as well.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.