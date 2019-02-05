Spring-like for now

Good morning! Don't be surprised if you have to use your windshield wipers or encounter wet roads this morning. Widely scattered light rain showers will continue to push across the area this morning. The rain is not very heavy and shouldn't have a huge impact on the morning commute. Most of the morning rain will be out of the area by 7 a.m. Other than light rain, patchy fog or mist could slow you down a little as well. Temperature-wise, it's another mild, muggy morning. We're waking up to temperatures in the 60s. A few places north of I-30 have dropped into the mid 50s.