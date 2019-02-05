Police investigating fatal officer involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday evening in Shreveport. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue at Kennedy Drive.
According Police Chief Ben Raymond, the individual saw an officer and ran away. The officer ran after him, there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was hit and died at the scene. The officer was not injured.
Authorities have not released any additional details at this time. KSLA will keep you updated as more information comes in.
