Residents frustrated with sewer line construction cleanup

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Some lives have been turned upside down from Shreveport's massive 12-year project, costing hundreds of millions of dollars, and ordered by the federal government.
That's because rebuilding the city's crumbling infrastructure means lots of construction and the headaches that come with it.
People living along the 3600 block of Lakeland Street, the Queensborough neighborhood, have been through a lot in the last several months.
That's because creating long trenches for sewer lines means huge piles of dirt and torn up lawns, not to mention lots of big vehicles and lots of work crews.
And for some, even now months after that construction work wrapped up, their troubles are still far from over completely.
"I come outside, I think about this. And don't understand; if you're going to do something do it right," lamented Carol Alexander.
Alexander could not hide her frustration with the unwanted transformation of her front yard, one of dozens of areas work crews tore up to replace old sewer lines last fall.
At the time, city inspector Kenneth Bankhead told us they use Google Map’s Street View as a guide to restore each location.
The before image of Alexander’s front yard looked green with grass, a little shade from a few trees, along with bushes, shrubs and flowers. But the view now is far more stark, with much of the grass gone, along with the trees and other plants.
During our visit, Alexander to reflected and said, “I’m so disappointed.”
It looks this stark even after work crews returned in late January to make good on the promise of repairing damage.
The bottom line, according to Carol Alexander, is that she's not happy with the mess left behind, the repair project itself and damage to her driveway beyond the area included in those repairs.
An image from Google Street View serves as a 'before' picture for that middle portion of Alexander's driveway, now in crumbled pieces.
"They need to break it up and fix it right because they did that."
Even with this repaved portion, Alexander worries how narrow the driveway is now.
"When I'm coming out to back out I keep thinking I'm going to go in the ditch or something."
Shreveport’s city spokesman for the new administration, Ben Riggs, told us they’re looking into the issue right now and will get back to us soon.
