Minden hopes new initiative eliminates employment barriers

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The city of Minden hopes a new initiative will help eliminate some of the barriers that keep people from working.
It’s called Talent Ready Workforce.
Minden’s Economic Development Director James Graham says it will bring together about 30 organizations to collaborate and work together in ways they never have before to address employment barriers.
Those barriers include a lack of childcare, lack of transportation, drug addiction, and others.
“They have been challenges for years. There are many employers that have lost good employees as a consequence of one or two of those issues," says Graham.
It’s being called a proactive and systemic approach.
The agencies will meet often and use referrals.
“For instance, the United Way. We’ll get referrals from entities like that and refer them further."
“We’ll get other organizations involved to mitigate those challenges and after the employer will hire them,” explains Graham.
It’s aimed at not only helping employees and businesses in Minden but all of Webster Parish.
Those organizations will meet tomorrow in Minden to officially kick off the initiative and begin collaborating.
“There are organizations that have actually never worked together to address a specific employment barrier. They may have worked in their own silo. We are trying to eliminate silos so that people and organizations can work together to address issues,” says Graham.
